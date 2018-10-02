MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says he’ll review allegations of domestic abuse against U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison only if a formal complaint is first investigated by law enforcement.

An ex-girlfriend of Ellison alleged in August that the Democratic congressman dragged her off a bed by her feet in 2016. On Monday, a draft report by an attorney with links to the Democratic party found that Karen Monahan’s claims were unsubstantiated.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said the Minneapolis City Attorney asked him to review the case, citing a conflict of interest. Ellison’s son is on the Minneapolis City Council.

Backstrom said he would, but only if a complaint is filed with law enforcement.

Monahan’s attorney, Andrew Parker, says his client welcomes a fair investigation. He hasn’t talked to Monahan about filing a criminal complaint.