ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor who got into a fight with Florida’s governor for refusing to seek the death penalty says her office will no longer request a monetary bail bond for defendants accused of low-level crimes.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala said Wednesday that prosecutors in her Orlando-area jurisdiction will recommend that defendants be released on their own recognizance for crimes involving possession of small amounts of cannabis, driving without a license, panhandling, disorderly conduct or loitering.

Ayala said in a statement that the current system discriminates against defendants who are unable to pay for bail and are often required to stay in jail until their trial dates.

Last year, Ayala said she wouldn’t seek the death penalty, triggering a fight with Gov. Rick Scott who took away more than two-dozen cases from her office.