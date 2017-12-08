ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says the inability for South Carolina to execute a man who ambushed and killed two law officers at his South Carolina home is troubling.

Solicitor David Stumbo spoke Friday at a ceremony marking 14 years since Abbeville County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Wilson and state constable Donnie Outzs were killed by a family angry over a highway widening project outside their Abbeville home.

Executions in South Carolina are on hold because the state does not have the drugs needed for lethal injection. State prison officials want a law passed allowing the companies who provide the drugs to remain secret.

Steven Bixby was sentenced to death for the killings. Stumbo says if the death penalty means anything in South Carolina, he needs to be executed when his appeals run out.