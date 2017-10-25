SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian prosecutors say they’ll present security camera video showing two more suspects at the airport the day the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader was killed.

Video presented earlier in court showed two young women — Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia — meeting separately with two men at Kuala Lumpur’s airport just before they allegedly smeared the deadly VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb. 13.

A police witness has testified that the two men were among four at large. Prosecutors accuse all four of intending along with the women to kill Kim.

A prosecutor said Wednesday that he’ll show security video of the other two men on Thursday. Wednesday’s session was cut short because a defense lawyer was unwell.