NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors in western North Carolina are disqualifying a top deputy from testifying in criminal cases ahead of an election to replace his father as county sheriff.

Multiple media organizations reported that state and federal prosecutors have decided that Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Reid would lack credibility with juries because of his track record. He is the son of Catawba Sheriff Coy Reid and is running to replace his father in next year’s election.

District Attorney David Learner sent a letter to Jason Reid in July describing two incidents that defense attorneys could use to undermine Reid’s credibility. Learner also says federal prosecutors will not prosecute cases in which Reid has taken part.

Sheriff Coy Reid tells WBTV says the allegations against his son are false and politically motivated.