NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor is seeking to control the damage over the arrest of the government’s star witness in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Prosecutor Janis Echenberg (EHK’-ehn-burg) said Monday she wants a jury to be told only that Todd Howe was arrested because he might have violated his bail conditions. Federal Judge Valerie Caproni said she did not plan to instruct the jury. A lawyer’s illness caused postponement of the trial Monday.

Howe is testifying against his former friend, Joseph Percoco. Howe seemed to acknowledge Thursday that he committed a crime after signing his cooperation deal. He was arrested Thursday night and his lawyer declined comment.

Howe testified three businessmen paid Percoco over $300,000 in bribes — which the defense denies.