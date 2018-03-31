NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in Virginia has ruled that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting an armed man who took several people hostage inside a bar last year.
The Daily Press reports Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn issued a report after investigating the April 2017 shooting of Caleb “C.J.” Jackson Jr.
It says Jackson began acting erratically at the bar after hours, at one point taking out a pistol and waving it around. Then he fired several rounds, striking an employee.
Officers broke down the locked front door and barged in.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
The report says, Sgt. Perry A. Bartels saw Jackson face him and raise a gun to his waist. Bartels fired three shots, striking and killing Jackson.
Jackson died at the scene. The employee who was shot survived.
___
Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/