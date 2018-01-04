CASH, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor says the Craighead County town of Cash does not violate the state’s speed trap law.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Grant Deprow informed the town’s mayor of the determination last month in a letter, which The Jonesboro Sun obtained this week .

Under the state’s speed trap law, a city can only receive up to 30 percent of total expenditures from fines and fees. An audit found that between 40 and 45 percent of Cash’s expenditures could be covered by revenue from fines, forfeitures and costs.

But the prosecutor’s letter says that figure includes fines and costs from Arkansas State Police citations and non-traffic offenses. In his letter, Deprow recommended that the city modify its accounting procedures to distinguish between traffic and non-traffic fines.