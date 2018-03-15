KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in a southwestern Michigan county are investigating cases from nearly 200 previously untested rape kits that eventually could lead to charges.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting tells the Kalamazoo Gazette for a story Thursday that investigators are trying to prioritize cases approaching the end of time periods where legal action can be taken.

Some of the kits are close to 30 years old.

Getting says they’ve been able to close some cases because suspects already had been prosecuted, others had died, and because some victims had no interest in pursuing charges.

Kalamazoo police had the most untested kits with 113. Western Michigan University’s public safety department had 40. Portage police had 16. Other county law enforcement agencies had fewer than 10 untested kits.

