TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts district attorney and police chief are hosting a free training on how to administer the drug overdose antidote naloxone.
District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy Sheehan will host the training on Monday at the Tewksbury Public Library. Doses of naloxone will be handed out to participants.
Naloxone, which is often referred to by the brand name Narcan, can restore a person’s breathing after it is injected or sprayed in the nostrils, quickly reviving overdose victims.
Ryan says learning how to administer the drug “could make a difference in saving a life.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
Ryan’s office has provided nearly 300 doses of Narcan to first responders and school nurses in Tewksbury.