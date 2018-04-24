GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says two northeastern Indiana law enforcement officers acted in self-defense in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop.

DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Tuesday that DeKalb sheriff’s Deputy Todd McCormick and Garrett Officer Alicia Castro will not face charges in the April 10 shooting that left 41-year-old Joshua D. Mumma of Garrett critically wounded. Winebrenner said Mumma is currently recovering from his injuries.

Indiana State Police have said both officers were involved in a traffic stop because of an equipment violation and at some point, gunfire was exchanged. It remains unclear what led to the gunfire.

Deputy McCormick was shot in a hand during the exchange in Garrett, about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne. He was released from a hospital the following day.