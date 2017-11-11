COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina veterans and military members are getting some new assistance on legal issues, thanks to the state’s top prosecutor.

Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced a new program called V.A.L.O.R. That stands for Veterans, Active/Reserve Legal Outreach.

Wilson says the program will help veterans, active duty military and members of the Reserves get free legal assistance. That will start in January with free legal clinics around the state for handling simple legal issues, like writing wills.

There will also be a referral line to help connect veterans and military members with lawyers who can give free or heavily discounted assistance for more complicated topics.

The top prosecutor is also a colonel in the South Carolina National Guard.