CHICAGO (AP) — Records released by the Cook County state’s attorney show that ten Chicago police officers will no longer be witnesses in any criminal cases because of credibility concerns.

The Chicago Tribune reports records show the decision was made after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office threw out convictions of 15 men who were allegedly framed by former Sgt. Ronald Watts. The office decided after reviewing the cases that the ten officers who worked closely with Watts could be no longer used as witnesses “due to concerns about their credibility and alleged involvement in the misconduct.”

Watts pleaded guilty in 2013 to stealing money from an FBI informant and was given a sentence of 22 months.

So far the state’s attorney’s office has reversed more than 30 convictions secured by Watts and his team.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com