FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of a 1-year-old girl who died in February after she wandered into standing water in her family’s backyard.

The Grand Rapids Press reported Tuesday that Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause determined that none of the elements of a crime could have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. She called the child’s death a “very tragic accident.”

The toddler was found dead Feb. 21 in standing water from rains and snowmelt in her backyard near Sheridan. The children’s parents were home at the time of the incident.

State police have not released the name of the child or her parents.