QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a Quincy police officer who fatally shot a man last month.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha released a statement Thursday. He says witness statements and physical evidence from the scene show Officer Steve Bangert made a “reasonable, rational and appropriate choice to use deadly force.”

Authorities say 53-year-old Rollie J. Davis Sr. pulled a pellet gun on Bangert while the officer was investigating suspicious activity on May 14.

In his statement, Farha says Bangert was confronted by a suspect who pointed a weapon. He says it would be impossible “in that split second” to determine the weapon wasn’t a firearm.

Farha’s office has previously released a photo of the pellet gun.