MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Muncie woman who fatally shot a teenage relative in a dispute after a sentencing hearing did so in self-defense and won’t face criminal charges.
Chief Delaware County Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman issued the decision on Marilyn Wilson on Monday. The Star Press reports Hoffman noted armed courthouse security felt the need to escort the 43-year-old woman and a male acquaintance to their vehicle following the Aug. 31 hearing.
Seventeen-year-old Allayzia Jackson was shot in the chest during the confrontation. Police have said family members supportive of the teen’s brother, Deshaun Jackson, were angry at Wilson for testifying against him at his trial. After he was sentenced to 25 years, his supporters surrounded Wilson’s car, and Allayzia Jackson reached inside an open window and punched Wilson.
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com