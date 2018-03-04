CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Virginia says cases will be lost and convictions appealed if the county fails to properly fund its police body camera program.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Saturday that Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney William Davenport wants to hire more prosecutors to review thousands of hours of footage.

Davenport has repeatedly asked for more money. His latest request is in a letter to Dorothy Jaeckle, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors.

Officials have balked at his requests. They say Davenport has failed to sufficiently account for the time that reviewing footage consumes.

But Davenport offered some detail in his letter. During a four month period, he said his office handled an average of 26.4 hours of video per defense attorney who made a request on a pending case.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com