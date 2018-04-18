PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says an indicted northwest Indiana mayor hasn’t proved that his corruption charges should be dismissed because of how case-related emails were handled.

Portage Mayor James Snyder recently filed a motion to have bribery and tax evasion charges dismissed because trial attorneys had seen emails he says were protected by attorney-client privilege. Snyder had also previously asked that the prosecution team be dismissed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster says Snyder and his attorney haven’t illustrated how the email situation infringes on Snyder’s constitutional rights. She says there’s no evidence the emails were privileged and that the defense hasn’t shown any resulting prejudice.

Snyder’s lawyer filed a motion Monday asking the U.S. District Court to compel prosecutors to turn over information about the government’s review process of the emails.