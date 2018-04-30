MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of her husband who authorities said was beaten with a fire extinguisher inside their New Jersey home.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office says 43-year-old Laciana Tinsley faces a 24-year prison term under the terms of the plea agreement at her July 20 sentencing.

Tinsley had said she was acting in self-defense when she hit her 74-year-old husband, Douglas, in their Willingboro home in January 2017. She alleged that he had hit her with a chair and smothered her with a pillow.

Authorities say Laciana Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with the fire extinguisher. An autopsy determined that he died from blunt head trauma.