NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A plea deal has resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a man who prosecutors said killed one woman and kidnapped and beat another in 2013.

The New Orleans District Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 33-year-old Briceson Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday, ending a murder trial on its third day. Had he been convicted as charged, Carter would have faced a life sentence. Now, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in the 2013 death of 39-year-old Brandy Keenan.

The prosecutor’s news release says Carter already was in jail when he was charged with Keenan’s death. He had been arrested for the kidnapping and assault of a 25-year-old woman.

Carter pleaded guilty to several other charges, including second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.