NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A plea deal has resulted in a manslaughter conviction for a man who prosecutors said killed one woman and kidnapped and beat another in 2013.
The New Orleans District Attorney’s Office says in a news release that 33-year-old Briceson Carter pleaded guilty Wednesday, ending a murder trial on its third day. Had he been convicted as charged, Carter would have faced a life sentence. Now, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in the 2013 death of 39-year-old Brandy Keenan.
The prosecutor’s news release says Carter already was in jail when he was charged with Keenan’s death. He had been arrested for the kidnapping and assault of a 25-year-old woman.
Carter pleaded guilty to several other charges, including second-degree kidnapping and armed robbery.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun