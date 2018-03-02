DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says a man accused of setting a fire that killed his mother and injured his brother at the home he shared with them in southwest Ohio has been indicted on murder and arson charges.

The Montgomery County prosecutor’s statement says James Dennis III was indicted Friday on charges of murder and aggravated arson in the Feb. 22 fire in Dayton. Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. says firefighters found the 23-year-old Dennis standing outside the home when they arrived.

Heck says Dennis’ brother was trapped on the roof and his mother was trapped inside the home. The statement says 50-year-old Julie Dennis died Wednesday from injuries received in the fire.

Dennis is jailed on $500,000 bond. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Authorities haven’t commented on a motive.