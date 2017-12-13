CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A prosecutor says four law enforcement agencies are investigating possible malfeasance by a Kentucky jailer following problems at the facility.

The Independent reports Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley detailed the investigation of Boyd County Detention Center Jailer Joe Burchett during a public meeting of the county Fiscal Court on Tuesday.

Copley said once the investigation is completed, they’ll present it to a grand jury that can indict him.

The probe comes after several incidents at the jail. They include several maximum-security inmates fighting with guards and setting fire to items in August, and the escape of four inmates in July.

Burchett said he doesn’t think an indictment against him can be secured, adding that problems at the facility are being addressed.

