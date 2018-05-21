PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors will not file charges against an Arizona judge accused of sexually abusing a girl from when she was 13 until she reached adulthood.

Alan Goodwin, an official with the Pima County Attorney’s Office, says Monday that charges will not be filed against Pinal County Superior Court Judge Steven Fuller because prosecutors do not have the level of evidence needed to win a conviction.

Fuller denied the allegations.

The woman said she and Fuller knew each other before the alleged abuse occurred but the Associated Press isn’t identifying her because it generally doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims.

Dennis Wilenchik, an attorney who represents Fuller, says his client is pleased to have the investigation behind him.

Fuller is a former prosecutor who has served as a judge for the last seven years.

___

This story has been corrected to say that prosecutors don’t have the level of evidence needed to win a conviction.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.