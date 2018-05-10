RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia assisted living facility and its owner, who has been accused in a report of stealing from the Social Security accounts of residents, are being investigated.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring confirmed Wednesday that his office and police are investigating Jones & Jones and its owner, Mable Jones.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Jones’ license was suspended by Virginia’s Board of Long-Term Care Administrators two weeks ago. The report included accusations that Jones stole from residents’ Social Security accounts to pay for vacations and casino gambling.

After the report was made public, the Social Security Administration also confirmed that it is looking into the matter.

The newspaper says Jones & Jones has received more than 200 violations from the state Department of Social Services in the past five years.

Jones declined to comment.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com