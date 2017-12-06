CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in West Virginia says arrangements are being made to return an inmate who escaped and later was caught in a river trying to swim from Texas to Mexico.

Kanawha (kuh-NAW) County Prosecutor Chuck Miller told WSAZ-TV that Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, is expected to be returned to West Virginia in the “very near future.”

Miller says his office was notified by authorities in Laredo, Texas, indicating Boyes is authorized for return to West Virginia.

Two days before his sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car, Boyes escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, but his absence wasn’t noticed for about 36 hours.

Boyes’ mother and three correctional officers have been charged in the escape.

___

Information from: WSAZ-TV, http://www.wsaz.com