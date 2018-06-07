COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state Attorney General’s Office says an Ohio prosecutor has been indicted on misdemeanor counts of coercion and sexual imposition.
The charges announced Thursday involve allegations that Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings made inappropriate, sexual contact in his office with a woman.
The Attorney General’s Office says the woman was both a witness in one case and a defendant in another.
A message was left with Rings’ attorney seeking comment on the indictment.
The state says the allegations were investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and are being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section.
The Marietta Times reports Rings’ behavior included alleged inappropriate text messages with the woman, who was the victim in a kidnapping case and also facing prosecution on drug charges.