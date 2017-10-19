SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — An assistant prosecutor is no longer on the job after handling a case that gave a convicted sex offender joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.

Michigan court administrator spokesman John Nevin said Thursday that Eric Scott “no longer has a relationship” with Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office.

Judge Gregory Ross on Tuesday rescinded his order that gave convicted sex offender Christopher Mirasolo joint legal custody of the child. Ross said he was unaware of two previous criminal sexual conduct convictions, including one concerning the boy’s mother, when he issued the original ruling last month. The new order gave Mirasolo no parental rights.

Scott doesn’t have a published home telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.