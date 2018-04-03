SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors in San Francisco say a man who rammed his van into a group of fishing buddies last week, killing one, initially came at the men with an ax.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 33-year-old Mark Anthony Dennis appeared in court Monday but did not enter a plea. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Assistant District Attorney Patrick Mahoney said in court papers that Dennis stopped his van in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood, and got out to confront the group as they walked in the neighborhood.

Mahoney said Dennis grabbed a bottle and threw it at them, then attacked the men with an ax.

The friends wrestled the ax away. Dennis returned with his van, killing one and injuring four.