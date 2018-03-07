HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man who fired on officers serving a warrant in January was himself shot 18 times.
Pennlive.com reports Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said suspect Kevin Sturgis was killed when a bullet pierced his aorta during the shootout with officers.
Authorities disclosed last week Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed by a friendly fire wound to the armpit during the Jan. 18 shootout at a Harrisburg home.
Chardo says Sturgis’ first shot wounded an officer in the elbow and he fired another shot that hit a task force member in a bullet-resistant vest.
Most Read Stories
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
- On eBay: the world’s first electric bass guitar, made in Seattle — and forgotten WATCH
- Here's why we didn't arrest downtown protesters on Friday, Seattle police say
- New home-price highs: $777,000 in Seattle, $950,000 on the Eastside
- 3 women go on record with NPR with detailed allegations against Sherman Alexie
He says Sturgis pointed a pistol at an officer before the officer fatally shot him. Chardo ruled police were justified in shooting Sturgis.
Chardo says seven of Sturgis’ 18 wounds grazed him.