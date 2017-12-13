MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor told a jury that an escalating dispute and sequence of retaliatory events led to the fatal shooting of a Tennessee girl hours after the shooting death of another girl.
The Commercial Appeal reports that 24-year-old Jordan Clayton, 22-year-old Branden Brookins, and 24-year-old Carlos Stokes are on trial this week. They are charged with first-degree murder, and their lawyers say they’ve pleaded not guilty.
Investigators have said 7-year-old Kirsten Williams, of Memphis, was targeted when she was playing in the yard of a home in 2015.
Stokes’ sister, 15-year-old Cateria Stokes, was shot in a drive-by shooting before Williams was slain.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell argued that Stokes wanted revenge in response to his sister’s killing.
Charges against a fourth man are pending.
___
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com