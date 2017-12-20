BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — A prosecutor says it’s been “frustratingly difficult” obtaining key details from an Oklahoma school district being investigated for failing to immediately alert police after a 16-year-old football player said he was sexually assaulted by several teammates.
Prosecutor Matt Ballard in a statement Wednesday addressed criticism from Bixby school board members who called on Ballard to correct what they said are factual errors in a case affidavit. The board didn’t specify what was wrong.
School officials are accused of waiting eight days to report what was first deemed a “hazing incident” after the boy told officials a teammate had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts while others restrained him.
The boy said he was assaulted in September during a team event at the home of ex-Superintendent Kyle Wood, who resigned Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH