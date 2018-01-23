BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore county schools superintendent is facing charges of perjury over his financial disclosure forms and ties to companies that contracted with the district.

Maryland’s prosecutor’s office said in a statement Tuesday that Shaun Dallas Dance failed to disclose that he worked for SUPES Academy and the related company Synesi Associates. Authorities said Dance negotiated no-bid contracts with the firms on behalf of Baltimore County schools.

Prosecutors alleged that Dance claimed to have no outside income in 2012 when he was paid $13,500 by Synesi and $500 by SUPES.

Authorities also said that Dance denied receiving income from his firm Deliberate Excellence Consulting. The charges allege that he received $72,000 in 2013 from Deliberate for services rendered to Synesi and others.

It is unclear if Dance has a lawyer.