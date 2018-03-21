BOSTON (AP) — A program in the Boston area that lets some juvenile offenders avoid prosecution by participating in job training, mental health treatment and educational programs is being expanded.

The Boston Globe reports the second-chance program includes teens facing charges such as robbery, assault and drug possession. It is not open to anyone charged with sex crimes, gun crimes or violent crimes causing serious injury.

Since the start of the program last year, 45 minors have enrolled. Twelve have completed the program and 31 others are on track to finish. Two were kicked out after being arrested on gun charges.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Tuesday that he hopes to accept twice as many teens this year.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com