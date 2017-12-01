TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney faces perjury and misconduct charges after a state probe into his handling of a fatal police shooting case.
Rensselaer County District Attorney Joel Abelove was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges resulting from a probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
The official misconduct charges accuse Abelove of withholding evidence from a grand jury that cleared a police officer who killed a man during a traffic stop in April 2016.
Abelove said after the court appearance that he will remain in his post and expects to be vindicated at trial.
It’s the first time a district attorney has faced criminal charges following Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2015 executive order directing the state attorney general to intervene in cases of unarmed civilians killed by police.