PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prosecutor says he’s asking state courts to allow more time for a grand jury that is investigating the disappearance and death of an 11-year-old girl more than 16 years ago.

District Attorney Randall Houston tells the Montgomery Advertiser he doesn’t think there will be any problem getting the extension.

The Autauga County grand jury was empaneled in February 2017 to look into the death of Shannon Paulk, who was missing from her home in Prattville for two months in 2001 before rabbit hunters found her body in a public hunting area north of the town.

Houston says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate, and “we don’t want to have to start over with a new grand jury.”

