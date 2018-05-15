ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in a criminal case used a highly unusual tactic when they sought to the call the prosecutor as a witness.

And the judge made another highly unusual move when he took a step toward having the prosecutor testify during Greitens’ trial on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

The prosecutor dropped the case, though her office said it could be refiled or pursued by a special prosecutor.

The legal twists occurred because the first-term Republican governor’s attorneys made allegations of misconduct against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and an investigator a key part of their defense.

Greitens was accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman in 2015. He admitted to having an extramarital affair with the woman but denied criminal wrongdoing.