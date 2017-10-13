SELMER, Tenn. (AP) — A former western Tennessee prosecutor has been arrested on drug and misconduct charges.

Media outlets report that former McNairy County Assistant District Attorney Bobby Gene Gray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after being indicted on two counts of official misconduct, one count of theft under $1,000, and two drug charges.

The Times Free Press reports that Gray is no longer employed by the 25th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The office in McNairy County is in Selmer, about 40 miles south of Jackson.

Further details on the allegations were not immediately available. It is unclear whether Gray has an attorney.