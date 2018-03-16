TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say a drug courier has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for transporting heroin pills across southern Arizona.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (burn-o-vich) announced 41-year-old Sergio Ramon Chavez’s sentence Friday.

Chavez, who authorities say had told police that a cartel was paying him $1,500 to pick up and deliver drugs, was convicted last month by a Pima County Superior Court jury on three felony counts. They included transportation of heroin for sale, illegally conducting an enterprise and conspiracy to transport heroin for sale.

Chavez’s sentencing comes more than a year after his February 2017 arrest. Authorities say that during a law enforcement pursuit he left a bag in a vehicle that contained 5,368 heroin pills worth an estimated $53,000. He later was found hiding near an apartment complex and was arrested.