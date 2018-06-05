FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A judge has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether former Arkansas Sen. Jake Files has broken any state laws.

Files will be sentenced this month after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges for pocketing state money he obtained for a Fort Smith softball complex project. Prosecutors also allege he pledged a forklift he didn’t own as collateral for a bank loan.

He and his construction company, FFH Construction LLC, have been sued in Sebastian County and elsewhere. But he hasn’t been charged in state court.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Arkansas Prosecutor Coordinator Bob McMahan announced Monday that Jason Barrett would investigate Files to see if any state charges are warranted.

Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue filed a motion last week asking that a special prosecutor look at possible state charges.