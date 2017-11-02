FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with abusing his elderly mother.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that 58-year-old Gary Woods, of Framingham, was released without bail but ordered to stay away from his 80-year-old mother after pleading not guilty Wednesday to assault and battery on a person over 60.

He was arrested Tuesday after his sister contacted police to report alleged abuse that resulted in bruising on the woman’s arm.

Prosecutors say Woods told investigators he has anger issues and sometimes hits his mother. Prosecutors say the woman, who uses a walker, called the alleged abuse “no big deal.”

Woods’ lawyer argued that his client should be released under orders not to harm the woman because he is his mother’s primary caretaker.

