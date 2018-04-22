HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A bill that would have required the state Department of Health to conduct a study on the impact of aviation noise on Hawaii residents passed the Senate, but didn’t get a reading in the House Finance Committee.
West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that state Sen. Russell Ruderman introduced the bill in response to Puna residents’ calls for regulation of helicopter tours headed to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
The Senate and House did, however, pass resolutions requesting the Federal Aviation Administration to complete air tour management plans for national parks in the state.
Ruderman said he is disappointed the Legislature settled for resolutions instead of passing the bill. He said he might introduce another measure next year.
___
Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com