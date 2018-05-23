JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 18-mile (29-kilometer) proposed roadway in Mississippi will now be known as Hinds Parkway.
The Clarion-Ledger reported Monday the proposed roadway that would connect Interstate 20 West at Bolton-Norrell Road near Clinton to Interstate 55 South in Byram will be known as Hinds Parkway. Hinds County officials and others had called the project the Byram-Clinton corridor.
Officials say a permanent name was needed so road signs could be prepared. They say names containing corridor were removed from consideration.
District 3 Supervisor Peggy Calhoun says what the county is constructing is a parkway, which will be a landscaped roadway with pedestrian and bike lanes.
Calhoun says Hinds Parkway will spur growth in the Jackson area and will represent the entire county although it will not cross all five supervisory districts.
Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com