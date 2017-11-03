RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A planned CSX Corp. cargo hub for eastern North Carolina could be in jeopardy but Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll keep pressing the railroad to invest and create jobs there.

CSX announced last year a $160 million investment in the terminal near Rocky Mount to move railroad cars to delivery trucks. About 150 new jobs were expected, but state officials predicted many more.

A CSX spokesman says the company is reviewing its intermodal business and would discuss any plan changes with “customers and relevant stakeholders.” He didn’t say whether the “Carolina Connector” had been halted.

Cooper acknowledged Friday that CSX may now have a different plan but said he’d keep working to show Rocky Mount is right for the company. The state planned track and infrastructure improvements for the hub.