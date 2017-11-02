DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A plan to build a park in eastern Iowa has raised concerns because the proposed site is across the street from a correctional center that houses sex offenders and people convicted of other crimes.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services’ Dubuque facility houses people on probation or state work release.

The state Department of Corrections says the facility can house up to 62 men and 18 women.

Facility Manager Wendy Lyons says having a park near the facility could be problematic because state law prohibits sex offenders whose victims were minors from being within 300 feet of a park, school or child care facility.

City officials say they’re still getting public input about how to redevelop the land.

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com