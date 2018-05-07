BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Montana Tech of the University of Montana has come up with a new name.

The Montana Standard reported Monday that Chancellor Don Blackketter has accepted a recommendation to become formally known as Montana Technological University.

Blackketter will formally present the name to the Montana Board of Regents for consideration at its next meeting, May 23-24.

The idea of choosing a new institutional name came up last spring after the Board of Regents designated the school a special focus four-year university.

The name change is the third in the school’s 118-year history. It was known as the Montana State School of Mines from 1900 until 1965, when it became known as the Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology. It became the Montana Tech of the University of Montana in 1994.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com