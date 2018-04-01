ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Southern Utah officials who want to build a highway across a picturesque national reserve say a proposed land deal would stave off major road congestion in the fast-growing area, but environmentalists worry it would hurt the threatened Mojave desert tortoise and other sensitive species.
The Spectrum reports that the plans call for a “Northern Corridor” highway across the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. Washington County officials are proposing a land swap with the federal government that would give the county public lands needed to accommodate the road.
But conservation and environmental protection groups are accusing officials of a “bait-and-switch” tactic to overturn federal protections for the threatened Mojave desert tortoise and other species on the reserve.
Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com