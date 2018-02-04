SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — A proposed exploratory drilling project along an Idaho lake is stirring up concerns from some residents.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Pend Oreille Silica Inc. has proposed one site for exploration from which two exploratory holes would be drilled to a maximum depth of 200 feet (61 meters). The holes would allow the firm to collect subsurface data to determine the silica deposit at that site.

The project area is within the Sand Creek-Lake Pend Oreille watershed on the Sandpoint Ranger District.

Bayview residents are concerned the project could hamper residents’ quality of life and outdoor-based economy.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will host an informational meeting about the drilling plan Thursday to allow the public to learn and ask questions about the proposed project.

