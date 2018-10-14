FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Proposed rules in Alaska would restrict the cleanup of water contamination.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Alaska’s Department of Environmental Conservation looks to tighten the standards for per- and polyfluoralkyl chemical pollution in a set of regulation changes up for public comment through Nov. 5.

The regulations up for comment add three additional chemicals to the list of substances that require cleanup when concentrations in groundwater reach a concentration of 70 parts per trillion, which represents about 31/2 drops of liquid in an Olympic-sized swimming pool. The three new chemicals are perfluoroheptanoic, perfluorohexanesulfonic and perfluorononanoic acids.

By making the chemicals part of the cleanup standards, the state would further require polluters to clean up the source of the chemical and to map the spread of the chemical in the groundwater.

