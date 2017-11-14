ATLANTA (AP) — A legal advocacy group says a proposed $3 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a suspended Georgia sheriff who also faces criminal charges over a drug search at a high school.
The Southern Center for Human Rights in June filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and more than a dozen deputies. A grand jury last month indicted Hobby and two deputies on charges related to the April search at Worth County High School.
A judge still has to sign off on the proposed settlement.
Raleigh Rollins Jr., a lawyer representing Hobby and some of the deputies, confirmed the proposed settlement but had no further comment.
The settlement announcement comes a day after Gov. Nathan Deal suspended Hobby because of the indictment.