ATLANTA (AP) — A state lawmaker says the Georgia Legislature needs to come up with a statewide framework for how Airbnb and other short-term rental services operate.
Republican Rep. Matt Dollar of Marietta introduced legislation earlier this year that would keep local governments from banning the businesses.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Savannah already has restrictions in place for short-term rentals, which the city defines as renting a home for less than 30 days at a time.
Savannah’s regulations include, among other things, only allowing the rentals in certain parts of the city and ensuring that no more than 20 percent of the homes in areas such as the historic district are available for rent at a time.
As written, Dollar’s legislation would repeal the laws Savannah has in place.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com